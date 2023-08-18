Russian general Gennady Lopyrev, who had been arrested in 2017, convicted by a Russian military court on charges of having received bribes and possessing illegal ammunition, died in the early hours of Tuesday (15), days after applying for parole.

According to the Russian authorities, Lopyrev fell ill on Monday (14th), but they did not specify which illness hit the general. According to information from Radio Free Europe, a news agency financed by the US government, Lopyrev had not recently had any health problems and had asked the Russian court this month for his early release from prison.

According to the Moscow Times, Lopyrev served as President Vladimir Putin’s bodyguard shortly before he was arrested in 2017. Since his conviction, the general has been denying the crimes that landed him in prison.

Russian news agency RBK reported that Lopyrev also worked as the person in charge of state facilities in southern Russia, including the construction of a president’s residence on the Black Sea, known as the “Putin Palace”. Estimated to be worth BRL 6 billion, the residence is 39 times the size of the principality of Monaco. Putin denies that he owns the mansion. According to Radio Free Europe, Lopyrev knew details about the construction.

Lopyrev’s death joins that of several other Russian oligarchs and generals who have mysteriously died in recent years. All of them were close to Putin.

Although people close to the general raised suspicions that his death was staged, a member of Russia’s Public Monitoring Commission assured local media that “there was no crime”.

Another Russian general who died suddenly this week was Gennady Zhidko, who led Kremlin troops in Ukraine before being ousted due to alleged “failures” on the battlefield.

She died on Wednesday (16) after facing a “long illness”, which was also not specified.

Zhidko took command of a Russian army group in Ukraine in May 2022 and led troops during a crucial period of tensions and conflicts in the region. However, his leadership was questioned by his superiors and he was subsequently stripped of his duties due to alleged unspecified “failures” on the battlefield.