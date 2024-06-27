General Juan José Zúñiga, former general commander of the Armed Forces, was arrested on Wednesday night (26) after attempting a coup d’état in Bolivia.

The military forces led by Zúñiga abandoned the government headquarters moments after President Luis Arce named the country’s new military commanders. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Zúñiga and removed his passport.

Upon being captured, Zúñiga accused Arce of being behind the action that took place this Wednesday. According to the general, it was the Bolivian president who orchestrated the coup, a measure that would serve to restore his popularity.

“The president told me that the situation is very difficult, very critical,” said Zúñiga when he was arrested, according to information from El País and the Bolivian portal The Deber. “It is necessary to prepare something to increase my popularity,” Arce reportedly told him.

The general said he questioned Arce about the mobilization of armored vehicles in this event, to which the president responded affirmatively.

“Should we send the armored vehicles?” Zúñiga reportedly asked Arce. “Send them,” the president replied, as the general said.

According to Zúñiga, all the preparation for the action that took place this Wednesday was done on Sunday night (23), when he met with Arce at a school. The president reportedly told him that the week would be decisive.

“On Sunday night, the armored vehicles began to move. Six rattlesnakes and six urutus, in addition to 14 from the Achacachi Regiment,” he said.

Zúñiga made these statements before the deputy minister of the Interior, Jhonny Aguilera. As reported by the El Paísthe general wanted to speak more, however, he was interrupted by the ministry.

Information from the national media states that the Bolivian Attorney General’s Office will investigate both the general and all other military personnel who participated in the coup attempt.

According to the El Deber, Zúñiga is being accused of the crimes of terrorism and armed uprising against the security and sovereignty of the State.