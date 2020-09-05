General Anatoly Khrulev, former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the North Caucasus Military District, responded to Georgia’s promise to raise its flag over a Russian military base in South Ossetia. Reported by RIA News…

“Neither in 2008, nor even more so now the Georgian army has no military potential to resist the Russian military in South Ossetia. These are nothing more than populist statements that should not be paid attention at all, ”said the general who liberated Tskhinval from the Georgian military in August 2008.

On September 3, the leader of the Georgian Labor Party, Shalva Natelashvili, threatened to raise his country’s flag in South Ossetia. He also promised that after the parliamentary elections on October 31, “the current pro-Russian Georgian government” will fall in Georgia.

The armed conflict in South Ossetia began on the night of August 8, 2008 with the shelling of Tskhinvali by the Georgian army and an attempt to establish control over the republic. At that moment, there were 500 Russian peacekeepers in the conflict zone. The then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on the same day announced the start of an operation in the republic, after which Russian troops were brought into the region. Some time later, Moscow officially recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states