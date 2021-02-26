The capricious calendar has wanted Levante and Athletic meet twice in six days on the same stage. If they gave him a choice Paco López and Marcelino, although yesterday they tried hard to pretend otherwise, obviously they would choose victory in the duel next Thursday. The prize is the Cup final, the first in history for the granotas; and the second that the rojiblancos would dispute in just a month if that happened.

But it is true that thinking about that is useless today (follow the game live on As.com). Unlike. Who gets lost Thinking of the precious duel six days from nowhe has many ballots to fall today. And that would not be good either for the future in the League of both teams or for the confidence of the players in the face of the attractive semifinal.

So both Paco López and Marcelino, who know each other well from their stay at Villarreal, they have motivated their men for a single goal: the three points tonight. They have both done this since the first leg in San Mamés and they have done so well as they have both added four points since then.

The granotas land in the duel with a mixture of sensations. While morale is through the roof, after taking four points from the Atlético leader in four days, the physique of the footballers is at the limit. Paco López’s pieces are falling like a domino and today he has just enough. For the Cup, he at least hopes to get Radoja and Bardhi back. For today he must throw with what he has. The starter will return to the goal and always followed from Bilbao, Aitor Fernandez. And from there, everything is unknown. The Valencian coach will move his pieces although the truth is that he does not have too much to save. Nor is Marcelino expected to book too much. Of course, in the middle will be the double V: Vesga and Vencedor.