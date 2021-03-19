D.he family doctors in Germany should routinely start vaccinations against the coronavirus immediately after Easter. However, only around one million cans are available for this in the first week, according to the decision paper of the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the state heads of government on Friday.

To protect against the entry of mutated corona viruses from neighboring states, five federal states receive additional vaccination doses. This affects the Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate because of their border with France as well as the states of Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia bordering the Czech Republic.

More soon on FAZ.NET