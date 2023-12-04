When Romy Riem was pregnant with her second child, she became seriously ill. But she didn’t want to dwell on it too much. During that period, she ensured that her father could continue with his own company, she was the shining center at her niece’s wedding and she arranged everything for her son Jaxx. She died shortly afterwards.
Nicolette van der Werff
Latest update:
18:51
