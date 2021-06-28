The neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, personal doctor and main person in charge of the care of Diego Maradona, declares this June 28 as a suspect of homicide before the Argentine Prosecutor’s Office that is investigating the death of the world football legend.

Luque, 39, is the last of the seven defendants to give an investigatory statement. He was designated as the one who conducted the health treatment of the former world champion in Mexico-1986, together with the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov.

The doctor must appear from noon before the San Isidro Prosecutor’s Office, 25 km north of Buenos Aires, where he can present a brief and refuse to answer questions or make an extended statement.

Before him, a male nurse, a nurse, the superior of both, a physician coordinating home care, the psychologist Carlos Díaz (29 years old) and the psychiatrist Cosachov (36 years old) declared.

All are suspected of “simple homicide with eventual intent”, a crime that contemplates 8 to 25 years in prison and that assumes that someone chose not to modify their actions despite knowing that such actions could lead to a fatal outcome.

If the prosecution is successful, the case may take several years to reach oral trial.

“I’m not afraid of going to prison,” Luque said in an interview shortly after the investigation into the death of Maradona, of whom he considered himself a friend, began.

“I am proud of what I did, I never detached myself from Diego and I tried to help him,” he said.

Luque: “I did what I could”

Maradona died at the age of 60 of a cardiorespiratory crisis, alone and “abandoned to his fate”, after a “12-hour agony”, in his room in a rented residence north of Buenos Aires, according to the lapidary report of a committee. of 20 forensic experts.

“I don’t abandon anyone. I make a commitment and go as far as I have to go to help. If I left Diego, he would be left alone. If I left him, I would take care of myself and my family who are now suffering from this. But I chose to continue and help a patient who needed help. It was my choice as a doctor, “Luque said in the interview.

The neurosurgeon had been contacted some time before to treat Maradona’s difficulty with sleep, who had been having trouble sleeping for years, which is why he exceeded the consumption of anxiolytics and tranquilizers that he sometimes combined with alcohol, according to nearby.

In the last year, Maradona also suffered from depression due to the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After on October 30, 2020, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, Maradona appeared in public with signs of significant physical deterioration, difficulties in speaking and walking, Luque ordered his hospitalization.

It was when they detected a hematoma on his head that he was successfully operated on at the Olivos clinic.

In those days, the neurosurgeon drew attention with his appearances before the press to make statements in front of the clinic, wearing his leather jacket and riding a motorcycle.

Luque also took over the treatment when the famous patient continued to recover in the house where he died 15 days later.

The residence lacked the medical equipment and comforts for a home stay, according to the nurses already investigated.

“I did everything I could, everything that Diego allowed me and what allowed me,” said Luque, who is still active.