ROME. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, has approved the appointment of General Luciano Antonio Portolano as the new Chief of the Defense Staff. This was learned from government sources. From next October 4, the same sources explain, Portolano will take the place of Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, designated as chairman of the NATO Military Committee from next January and who will also take on the role of advisor to the Minister of Defense for relations with NATO.

The Council of Ministers, as far as we know, on the proposal of the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi, then appointed General Giovanni Caravelli, current director of Aise, Prefect of the Republic. The proposal, again according to what we know, found the unanimous consent of all the ministers.

Satisfied Crosetto

“General Luciano Portolano has a top-notch professional profile,” said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto after the appointment. “Portolano has extensive operational and command experience, which includes extremely delicate and top-level assignments at the national and international level, and he will be called upon to manage the armed forces at a time of great complexity and profound renewal, made even more critical by the current crises. Thanks to his skills, abilities and experience, I am certain that he will be able to best interpret his delicate functions, working every day to ensure the country has Armed Forces ready to operate in any context, to defend national interests and to bring peace where it is at risk. Good work, General Portolano”. Crosetto added: ”I thank Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone for what he has done, as Chief of Defence Staff and as a servant of the Institutions during his long military career – added Crosetto – His work and his professionalism have increased the prestige and honor of the Armed Forces and the Country. I wish him the best of luck, confident that, also in his future role as President of the NATO Military Committee, he will be able to have a positive impact and demonstrate his qualities and leadership”.

Giorgia Meloni seems particularly satisfied with the appointment. “I would like to express my warmest congratulations to General Luciano Antonio Portolano for his appointment as the new Chief of Defence Staff,” says the Prime Minister. “I am certain that his extraordinary professional and human qualities, combined with his experience and competence, will allow him to best fill such a delicate and complex role.”

As for the appointment of Caraveli as prefect, government sources told Ansa that “the government as a whole deeply respects him and is grateful for his contribution to the security of the nation”. The proposal, we always learn, was immediately shared during the meeting of the Council of Ministers by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto. In recent days, controversy had flared up following the disclosure of the minutes of the statements made by Crosetto to the Perugia prosecutor Raffaele Cantone, in which criticisms of the external secret service emerged.