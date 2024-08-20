TASS: General Popov’s signature on documents turned out to be a forgery

A handwriting examination in the criminal case of the former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, accused of fraud and official forgery, established that the signature on the documents does not belong to him. This was written by TASS with reference to General Sergei Buinovsky’s lawyer.

The lawyer said that the examination was conducted at the initiative of the Investigative Committee. According to its results, “the documents that are part of the evidence in Popov’s case do not bear his signature, and he should not have signed them at all.”

According to the lawyer, the examination refutes Popov’s guilt. He emphasized that the evidence of the general’s guilt is not direct, but indirect.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee appealed to the military court regarding the case of General Popov. The agency asked to shorten the period for familiarization with the case materials until August 21.