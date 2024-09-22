General Popov stated that all commanders of the 58th Army agreed to testify

All commanders of the 58th Army, who took part in building a defense in the Zaporizhzhya region and repelling the enemy offensive, agreed to testify in the criminal case against the former commander of the army, Major General Ivan Popov.

All commanders gave their consent in the petition submitted to the investigator at the final stage of familiarization with the materials. Ivan Popov Major General

According to him, in order to prove Popov’s innocence, he asked the commanders to testify. However, his request was not granted, which, in his opinion, violates “the protection and proof of innocence.”

Earlier it became known that the investigator refused to interrogate General Popov’s colleagues. According to lawyer Sergei Buinovsky, generals and colonels from the areas where Popov was responsible were supposed to be among the defense witnesses. The investigator unreasonably refused to interrogate them.

In addition, according to Buinovsky, his client has not had time to fully familiarize himself with the materials of the criminal case. Nevertheless, they have already been transferred to the military prosecutor’s office.

Related materials:

The court upheld the time limit for familiarization with the case for General Popov

The court found the restriction on the period of familiarization with the materials of the criminal case for the former commander of the 58th Army to be legal. By the decision of the 2nd Western District Military Court, the defendant’s appeal was rejected.

The ruling of the 235th Garrison Military Court shall be left unchanged, Popov’s appeal shall be left without certification court documents

The military court limited the general’s time to familiarize himself with the case until September 3. On September 10, it was reported that the criminal case against the former commander of the 58th Army was in the military prosecutor’s office, and the indictment had not yet been approved.

General Popov was deprived of walks

Ivan Popov, who is under house arrest, said that the investigator had deprived him of walks. The officer said this after the court rejected his appeal regarding the time limit for familiarization with the case materials and upheld the decision to limit them.

The investigator deprived me of walks, although these are all the little things in life Ivan Popov Major General

Since May 21, Popov was in a pretrial detention facility, but on July 11, the court replaced his pretrial detention with house arrest.

He challenged the measure of restraint chosen for him in the 2nd Western District Military Court of Moscow, but his appeal was rejected and the decision of the lower court was recognized as lawful.

Related materials:

Popov will ask to consider his case in Zaporizhia region

The general’s lawyer, Sergei Buinovsky, reported that the former commander of the 58th Army will seek to have the criminal case heard in the Zaporizhia region, where the crime was committed.

We will seek in court that the criminal case be heard at the place where the act was committed, that is, in the Zaporizhia region, and this is the Zaporizhia Garrison Military Court. Sergey Buinovsky advocate

The lawyer said the indictment would be signed early next week, after which the case would be transferred to one of the military courts.

Earlier, General Popov’s defense asked for the case to be dismissed or for it to be further investigated. According to Buinovsky, Popov’s involvement in the fraud has not been proven.

The general is accused of committing a crime under Article 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to investigators, Popov was involved in the theft of more than 1.7 thousand tons of rolled metal products purchased by the military-civil administration of the Zaporizhia region. The materials, worth over 130 million rubles, were intended for the construction of defensive structures on the contact line.