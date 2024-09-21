Lawyer Buinovsky: General Popov will ask to consider his case in Zaporozhye

The former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, accused of fraud and forgery, will seek to have the criminal case heard in the Zaporizhia region, where the crime was committed. This was reported by his lawyer Sergei Buinovsky in an interview with TASS.

“We will seek in court that the criminal case be heard at the place where the act was committed, that is, in the Zaporizhia region, and this is the Zaporizhia Garrison Military Court,” the lawyer noted.

Buinovsky said the indictment would be signed early next week, after which the case would be transferred to one of the military courts.

Earlier, the court recognized the restriction of the period for familiarization with the materials of the criminal case for the former commander of the 58th Army as legal. By the decision of the 2nd Western District Military Court, the defendant’s appeal was rejected.

Popov is charged with fraud and official forgery. According to investigators, he is involved in the theft of more than 1,700 tons of rolled metal products intended for the construction of defensive structures on the contact line.