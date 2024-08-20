General Ivan Popov did not rule out his return to the North-East Military District

The former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, announced his readiness to return to the special military operation (SVO). This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

“If they call you, go; if they don’t call you, don’t ask,” he answered the journalist’s question. When asked to give a more unambiguous answer, the general remained silent.

Popov is currently listed as a defendant in criminal cases of fraud and official forgery. On August 20, it became known from the words of the general’s lawyer that he did not sign the documents that served as the basis for accusing him of committing an official crime.

In 2023, the 58th Army under Popov’s command was able to repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which resulted in major losses and minimal gains for Kyiv. After a criminal case was opened against the general, he, already dismissed to the reserve, was offered to be sent back to the SVO.

Popov is said to be respected in the military. After the officer was charged, military bloggers declared the general’s honesty and recalled his role in repelling the Ukrainian counteroffensive. “Popov is not a thief. He is a soldier,” wrote military correspondent Alexander Sladkov.