General Popov said that the investigator deprived him of walks

The former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, who is under house arrest, told TASS that the investigator had deprived him of walks.

The officer spoke about this after the court rejected his appeal regarding the time limit for familiarization with the case materials and recognized the decision to limit them as lawful.

“The investigator deprived me of walks, although these are all the little things in life,” Popov said.

Earlier, lawyer Sergei Buinovsky reported that the former commander of the 58th Army would seek to have the criminal case heard in the Zaporizhia region, where the crime was committed.

Popov is charged with fraud and official forgery. According to investigators, he is involved in the theft of more than 1,700 tons of rolled metal products intended for the construction of defensive structures on the contact line.