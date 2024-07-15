General Popov transferred from pretrial detention to house arrest until October 11

The military court softened the preventive measure for the former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, and transferred him from the pretrial detention center to house arrest. The preventive measure will be in effect until October 11.

Investigators had previously filed a petition to this effect with the court, but Popov was refused release from the pretrial detention center. This time, the request was granted. The general is accused under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”).

Popov’s friends came to support him wearing T-shirts with the general’s image

The court considered the petition behind closed doors on July 15. Despite this, the general’s comrades came to support him.

Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

Four of Popov’s friends were spotted outside the courthouse, wearing T-shirts with his image and the words “Spartak, I have the honor.” “We are his friends, we came to support him, his call sign is Spartak,” one of the men shared.

Popov arrested on suspicion of fraud

The former commander was taken into custody on May 21. Popov is charged with theft by fraud causing damage on an especially large scale.

Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

The main evidence in his case was the transfer of money to the card. According to the investigation, Popov was involved in thefts on an especially large scale and the sale of metal for the construction of engineering structures in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Thus, the military man received a money transfer of 1 million rubles from Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov. This is the amount that the military investigation accuses Popov of.

The soldier did not admit his guilt. During the consideration of the complaint in court on May 24, he addressed the journalists who were filming him and mentioned Zaporozhye. “It would be better if you filmed so actively in Zaporozhye,” he told the media.

That day, the court rejected the appeal against the arrest, to which Popov responded that “it’s been worse.”

Another defendant in the criminal case pleaded guilty

The second defendant in the fraud case is businessman Sergei Moiseyev. He admitted his guilt and is actively working with the investigation. In addition, the man partially repaid the damages alleged against him.

For Moiseyev, investigators requested a preventive measure in the form of house arrest.