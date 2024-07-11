General Popov demanded that a case be opened against lawyer Agranovsky

Major General Ivan Popov, arrested on charges of fraud, asked the Investigative Committee of Russia to open a criminal case against lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky. The defense attorney for the former commander of the 58th Army, Sergei Buinovsky, added that an investigation has already been ordered into the statement.

Agranovsky, who is not involved in Popov’s case, previously spoke to the press, naming a way to help the general, pointing to a possible “mitigating factor” for him.

Popov’s defense accused Agramovsky of PR in the general’s case

Buinovsky, having reported Popov’s statement to the Investigative Committee, notedthat Agranovsky, not being his client’s lawyer, cannot comment on the criminal case against the military man and his speeches are slander and fraud. With his words, Agranovsky harms and damages Popov’s rights and interests, the lawyer added.

Neither I nor Popov know the lawyer Agranovsky, he is trying to promote himself on cases to which he has nothing to do

The defense attorney also recalled that Popov and his lawyers had signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding the investigation, and that Agranovsky, speaking in the media and not knowing the circumstances of the case, “is passing off his incompetence as reality” and “is misleading people and society.”

Agramovsky named a way to help General Popov and stop his case

Several days earlier, Dmitry Agranovsky stated that the disclosure of the channel for leaking secret data to Ukraine, at the request of Ivan Popov’s defense, could affect his case, becoming a mitigating factor.

According to him, if Popov’s lawyer’s statement really does reveal a channel for leaking classified information, this may be noted by the state. Then Popov can count on a softer sentence when the case is heard in court. “Especially since Popov’s statement concerns issues of state security,” the lawyer concluded.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

In addition, Agranovsky stated that the criminal prosecution against the former commander of the 58th Army could be terminated in the event of “the general’s success in a special military operation” (Popov is currently under arrest and is being held in a pretrial detention facility).

General’s defense asks to open treason case over leak of secret documents

On July 4, Popov’s defense asked the Investigative Committee to open a criminal case of treason against unidentified persons. The reason for this was a criminal case that was opened against a military man in Ukraine. According to the lawyer, secret information was made publicly available, which is why the Ukrainian investigation opened the case.

In Ukraine, Popov was put on the international wanted list. He is a defendant in a criminal case on waging an aggressive war.

Agranovskiy believes that there was also espionage by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, who obtained Russian documents marked “secret”.

Popov is accused of fraud and official forgery

The general was arrested on May 21. A criminal case was opened against him under the article on fraud. The military man was suspected of embezzlement on an especially large scale and involvement in the sale of metal for the construction of engineering structures in the SVO zone.

In early July, military investigators brought the final charges against Popov. The Investigative Committee added a charge of official forgery to the general. He did not admit his guilt.

The SVO members spoke positively of Popov, noting that he was very attentive to the needs of the servicemen. The fighters suggested that the sale of metal structures, which Popov is accused of, could have been part of a barter – an exchange of surplus for what the units lack, they believe.

If Popov’s guilt could be proven, the SVO members asked to return him to the combat zone as punishment.