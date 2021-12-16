After the‘Investor Day on the new industrial plan of General with which Philippe Donnet you play your own chances of reconfirmation, in the company, the day following the tour de force, it’s time to consider the last 48 hours of fire started at lunchtime on Tuesday, when it got underway the board of directors marathon (lasted 9 hours) which fired, once again by a majority, the business plan Lifetime Partner 24.

What seemed strange even to those who followed closely and within the meetings the work of the board was the “controversial” absence, according to some sources close to Delfin, of the councilor representing the holding from Leonardo Del Vecchio Romolo Bardin. According to the same, the non-participation of the top-manager would be to be charged to poor advance of just one day with which the plan would be delivered by Philippe Donnet to the councilors, not enough to be able to fully evaluate it.

Hence, the decision not to deliberately show up at a central moment for corporate life to send a message of opposition due to the too close availability of the documentation of a strategic plan, which commits for three years, by the largest Italian company a few hours before the Board of Directors.

Of the reasons, some were stunned. It is true that the final detailed document of the plan was uploaded at 22 on Monday evening, but how Affaritaliani.it he reported, the preparatory work in the Board of Directors and the illustrations of the plan lines have already started in November. In addition, it is explained, ai various chapters of the business plan have been dedicated many meetings of the board. The last dated on December 9, with on the agenda the penultimate chapter of strategies which would then be presented to the market on the 15th board, therefore, it seems he was able to work with the French insurer on the composition and drafting of the plan. In total transparency, is closed.

It is true that on Monday the final papers distributed to the councilors contained some final numbers not seen previously, but, it is explained, these are figures that are the final result of strange constructions and long preparatory works. In addition, it was also about Donnet’s caution to avoid escaping strategic news given the indiscretions on the contents of the counter-plan in preparation by the Pact which appeared in the Sole 24 Ore last Saturday. Counter strategy that will serve for it corporate storytelling alternative of Del Vecchio, Caltagirone And Crt Foundation to convince the market of the need for a discontinuity in governance in Trieste, whose advances are disclosed after board previous, the CEO of the Lion had ample data and yet another disclosure of the documents in preparation with the bulk of the strategy. In short, given the many council sessions dedicated to the topic, the strategy it was known.

Bardin that is CEO by Delfin, the holding who administers the holding empire of Del Vecchio, a historical shareholder of Generali and sits in board of the Lion for almost six years. The company and the policy market know them well.

@andreadeugeni