The General Pension and Social Security Authority stated that the basis on which to accept applications received from those whose services have ended for the purposes of joining and benefiting from the “Shorak” program is the date of end of service, not the date of submission of the resignation request.

This came during the Authority’s response to a number of inquiries that it monitored through its accounts on social media platforms, regarding the “Shorak” project, which the Authority recently announced as part of the Authority’s transformational projects. The project aims to keep the insured’s service continuous and connected in the event of a change of employer without incurring any additional costs.

The authority stated that, according to the basis for approving the acceptance of applications received from the end of their services, any end-of-service requests received by the authority to benefit from the “Shorak” project must be the date of the end of its service from the first of next July and the following, and any requests that will be received by the authority before this date will not be considered fulfilled. For the terms and conditions that qualify to benefit from “Shorek”.

The authority mentioned some cases to which the conditions for benefiting from the Shorek project do not apply, which is everyone whose service ended before the date of the first of next July, and he deserved a reward for the period of service, and “Shorake” does not include pensioners or those who fulfill the conditions for his entitlement, as the aim of annexation It is to help the insured to fulfill the period of service for the entitlement to the pension, and since the pensioner or whoever fulfills its conditions is entitled to the pension or the opportunity to obtain it, he is not covered by “Shorek”, just as “Shorek” does not include those with a period of service that is less than a year, given that the period of one year No reward is given for it.

The authority also clarified the cases that prevent benefit from “Shorak”, which is the passage of a month from joining the employer without submitting a request for inclusion, and when the insured reaches the age of referral for retirement (60 years), or if the insured voluntarily withdraws from the request for inclusion, or in the event that he has exhausted The insured for a period of six months before joining a new job, or in the event of the death of the insured before completing the amalgamation procedures.

It is not permissible to request a return to the disbursement of the reward and cancel the application after the completion of the conjoining procedures, as the conjoining procedure takes effect and is considered enforceable and binding on the Authority and the applicant once the application is accepted and finally approved.

In this regard, the Authority affirmed that the “Shorak” project comes in line with the desires and demands of many insured persons to deal with the interrupted service periods when moving from one employer to another, and given the cost that some may see as a bit high, this project allows the amalgamation process without incurring any The costs resulting from the formula for calculating the cost of conjoining, which were calculated on the salary of the subscription account at the date of submitting the application for conjoining x 20% x the period of service to be conjoined in months, so that it is only sufficient not to pay the reward for the period of service ended for the purposes of conjoining.

All citizens working in the government and private sectors and covered by the retirement system of the General Pension Authority benefit from Shurek, while Shurek does not apply to insured persons covered by other funds when moving to an entity subject to the provisions of the Federal Pension Law, although the insured can be in such The case is benefiting from the benefit exchange system, which allows transfer between pension funds if the human resources regulations between the two parties allow transfer, so that the insured’s service becomes connected, and the employer to whom he is transferred bears any differences in the cost of joining, if any, after transferring the insured’s bonus to the employer to which he is transferred.

