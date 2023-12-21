General Krivonos was outraged by spending money on paving stones in Kyiv instead of helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Kiev State City Administration (KCSA) is stealing budget funds instead of sending them to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos said this on air YouTube– channel “News Factory”.

According to the officer, the Kyiv City State Administration allocated only one percent of the budget to help the Ukrainian army, “cutting up” the rest of the money during the reconstruction process in various parts of Kyiv.