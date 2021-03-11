General of the Military Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Serhiy Krivonos told why the Ukrainians who fled from Crimea and Donbass were forced to return. The military man shared his opinion during the round table “Crimea and Donbass: ways of return”, he is quoted by RIA News…

“Let’s remember how many people who first left the” occupied territories “, then came back. Why did this happen? Because people who have visited Ukraine did not find a job, did not find an opportunity to exist on our territory and returned there, ”the general explained.

He also cited naval officers as examples. According to Krivonos, in Ukraine no one expected or supported them, they had nowhere to live, which is why they were forced to return back to Crimea.

Earlier, Ukrainian political scientist Oleksiy Golobutsky said that the loss of Crimea was inevitable. He noted that Kiev had done nothing to make the peninsula Ukrainian.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. Ukraine considers this territory annexed and accuses Moscow of violating the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The Russian authorities have denied these allegations.