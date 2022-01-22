Russia can join Ukraine, adhering to a certain scenario. This was stated by the former First Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces, General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Krivonos.

“Five to seven airfields within a radius of less than 50 km from Kiev and two airfields inside the city (at the Antonov plant and the Zhuliany airfield) will allow the Russians to carry out an airborne assault,” Krivonos said on Ukrlife.TV on Friday, January 21.

He clarified that the first echelon of helicopters is capable of bypassing the reconnaissance zone of the Kiev air defense, and then, at low altitudes, getting away from the Ukrainian Air Force fighters. After that, as the general added, the echelon will be able to establish control over the runways.

Krivonos attributed the landing of military transport helicopters at airports to the second stage. According to him, all this can happen very quickly.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not to replicate speculation about alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine, but to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements.

At the same time, on January 21, the Russian embassy reported that the topic of Russia’s alleged “invasion” of Ukraine haunts Estonian politicians and high-ranking military men. The diplomats stressed that against the backdrop of accusations of aggression against the Russian Federation, Moscow needs legal security guarantees.