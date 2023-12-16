General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Krivonos recognized the superiority of the Russian Armed Forces in training units

The Russian army is superior to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the quality of formation and training of units. It's on Channel Five admitted retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos.

“They have something to sculpt from. Due to the correct organization of training, the correct use of the weapons that they are building up, they achieve certain successes,” the expert said. He also added that Russian soldiers are well motivated not only morally, but also financially.

Earlier, military expert Anatoly Matviychuk explained the increase in the number of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendering. According to his estimates, many units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost half of their personnel. “As losses increase, the number of prisoners increases. Now prisoners of war who surrender confirm that the losses are critical. Many units have already lost up to 50 percent of their personnel, especially large losses among the newly mobilized, who have no military training,” he said.