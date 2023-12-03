General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: if the West stops helping Ukraine, it will have problems

If the West stops helping the Ukrainian side, it will have problems. With such a promise in an interview with CNN spoke General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Viktor Nazarov.

“If we cannot win, then there will be many more problems in the future, and not only for our country, for my country, for our population. Both Europe and the United States will have problems,” the military man said.

RIA News They called such a statement by the General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a daring attack on the Western allies.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, in an article by The Economist, spoke about the stalemate in the conflict in Ukraine. However, President Vladimir Zelensky did not agree with this opinion.