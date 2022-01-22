Russia will be able to quickly attack Ukraine if it lands its airborne troops on the airfields closest to Kiev. The “scenario of accession” of Ukraine to Russia was described in broadcast UKRLIFE.TV former First Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces, General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Serhiy Krivonos.

According to Krivonos, Russian troops can use airfields within a radius of less than 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital – five to seven sites can be used. In addition, it is realistic to carry out an amphibious landing at two airfields inside Kiev – at the Antonov plant and Zhuliany airfield.

The General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the first echelon of helicopters is able to establish control over the runways, bypassing the Ukrainian air defense systems – this will allow aircraft to land at airports. According to him, the whole operation can be carried out very quickly.

On January 22, the first batch of ammunition arrived in Ukraine as part of American military assistance. It is known that the country received about 200 thousand pounds (over 90 tons) of lethal weapons, including ammunition.