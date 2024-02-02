General Krivonos: political scandals in Ukraine stun the West

The political scandals caused by Vladimir Zelensky are stunning Ukraine's Western allies. This was stated by the former first deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, retired Major General Sergei Krivonos, in an interview with the YouTube channel “Tower“

“They (the West) are in anti-delight, they are stunned, they are sickened by certain actions of the President’s Office directly (of Ukraine),” he noted.