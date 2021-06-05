Former First Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces, General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Krivonos, spoke about his retirement from the army. The corresponding post appeared in his Facebook-account.

“Released from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fired without a report. I wanted to serve the state, but I will not serve and cannot, ”he wrote. According to the general, he served for 32 years.

The general noted that for him leaving the Armed Forces is the beginning of a new stage in the fight against disorder that exists in the army and the state. According to Krivonos, now nothing holds him back in the confrontation. “Still to come,” he added.

Earlier, Krivonos said that the Ukrainian artillerymen fired anywhere during the hostilities in Donbass. According to him, such indicators were the result of “sabotage” by the Ukrainian General Staff, when for two years tens, hundreds, thousands of artillery shells were fired daily into the void, and by the time hostilities began in 2014, the artillery barrels were worn out.