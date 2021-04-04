Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mikhail Zabrodsky suggested that the United States would not fight for Ukraine in Donbass.

On the air of the Freedom of Speech program on April 3, he noted that Washington’s support is important to Kiev, “but this does not mean that in the event of an open Russian invasion or an attempt to move deeper into Ukraine, tomorrow some US division will appear here and fight for us.”

In this regard, he called on the country’s authorities to strengthen their defense.

Earlier that day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak said that the state’s entry into NATO would strengthen the alliance. He recalled that in 2021, Ukrainian military personnel will take part in 15 multinational exercises outside the country and in nine maneuvers on their territory.

On April 3, it became known that for the first time since the end of July 2020, after the armistice reached, Ukrainian security forces used artillery pieces prohibited by the Minsk agreements during shelling of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

In addition, the LPR noted that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct indiscriminate mining of the territories of Donbass controlled by Kiev.

Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev expressed confidence that the chance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resolve the conflict with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics has been missed.

On April 2, the representative of Ukraine in the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, expressed the opinion that the NATO exercises Defender Europe 2021 planned for May-June, in which Ukraine’s participation is an example, are needed to practice actions in the war with Russia.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk.