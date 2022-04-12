The American automotive group General Motors signed an agreement with the mining company Glencore for the exploitation of a Cobalt field in Australia. This element, which is very important for electric car batteries, is an integral part of General Motors’ project to meet the market transition. With his Ultium batteries it will in fact power cars that could become electric bestsellers in their respective reference segments: Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq.

Cobalt is a metal that makes up only 0.001% of the earth’s crust. It is known for its heat-resistant properties and is added to the cathodes of lithium-ion batteries to improve its energy density and longevity.

The agreement is based on the shared commitment of both companies to create a sustainable supply chain safe from possible crises in the logistics sector. Both Glencore and General Motors are members of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) and operations in Australia would comply with OECD guidelines on mineral extraction.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership and support General Motors in delivering its electric vehicle strategy“Said Ash Lazenby, marketer and trader at Glencore US Cobalt. “Future raw materials such as cobalt play a pivotal role in the decarbonisation of energy consumption and the electric vehicle revolution. Glencore is already one of the leading producers, recyclers and suppliers of these raw materials“.

Glencore is one of the largest international companies dealing with raw materials and mining. It produces, processes, recycles, markets and distributes the raw materials that allow projects in various sectors, including the automotive one, to stand. About 135,000 people work in this multinational, including contractors; is present in 35 countries, with 40 offices forming its professional network.