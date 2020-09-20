America’s auto giant General Motors (GM) is investing in Tesla competitor Nikola. By Klaus Schachinger, Euro am Sonntag

For the eleven percent stake worth around two billion dollars and the right to send a representative to the supervisory board of the developer of pick-ups and trucks with alternative drives, GM is entering into an extensive cooperation. According to his own statements, this saves pioneer Nikola over ten years from investing in battery technology and drives around four billion dollars as well as another billion for engineering services and the market approval of the vehicles.

GM takes on a large part of these tasks for Nikola, exclusively supplies the US company outside Europe with fuel cells for trucks and builds the Nikola Badger pick-up in two versions with electric and fuel cell drive. Investors find the cooperation and the entry of GM good.



Pulse: The GM entry with the truck pioneer is the right strategy. If that goes well, the course should continue to improve.

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: 35.00 euros



Stop rate: 19.50 euros