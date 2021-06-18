General Motors it has already shown in the past that it wants to explore the territory of hydrogen. Although not necessarily for cars to drive every day. The latest news related to the American group confirm that this type of technology is by no means in a state of neglect in research and development offices. Indeed, there are new recipes to be baked.

This was confirmed (during the Milan Monza Motor Show) by Rene Kreis, head of the ‘public relations’ of Cadillac & Chevrolet Europe, with these words: “We have invested heavily in hydrogen in the past and at the moment it is still an interesting technology to study and observe. I think it is more suitable for now with heavier vehicles, such as trucks and buses, but it is still to be verified in which segment or sector of transport it makes more sense to push in order to have a wider use“. Caspar Winkelmann, Cadillac Europe’s head of marketing and product planning, added: “We are moving forward in the study of hydrogen together with Honda, in the United States, with a parallel development. I believe that the heavier a vehicle is, the more it makes sense to try to study hydrogen, while as regards smaller cars, city cars in particular, the technology that seems to be better than others is electric, because it is more efficient.“.

Now, confirming that something is moving, GM has announced an agreement with Liebherr to develop Hydrotec fuel cells for aerospace applications. The related electricity generation system that will be created will be useful to demonstrate how hydrogen fuel cell-based power systems could be used in aeronautical applications. Construction and testing of this system will take place in a laboratory specializing in multi-system integration testing at Liebherr-Aerospace in Toulouse, France.

Target? Finding lower emissions and noise than in conventional aircraft operation. “Airplanes are a great litmus test for the strength and versatility of our fuel cells“, Said the executive director of GM – Global Hydrotec Charlie Freese. “Our technology can meet customer needs in a wide range of uses – on land, sea, air or rail, and this collaboration with Liebherr could open up new possibilities for aircraft by shifting to alternative energy sources.“. Liebherr is one of the world’s leading suppliers of integrated onboard systems for aircraft.