Andretti in Formula 1, we proceed

In home Andretti he continues his battle for a possibility without stopping entry into Formula 1 starting from the season 2025 as the eleventh team in the world championship, and negotiations are proceeding with important developments. Above all, the recent approval of the FIA ​​relating to the offer presented by the US team, even if some complexities still remain, such as those existing with Liberty Mediaholder of the commercial rights of Formula 1.

The situation with Liberty Media

In this regard, in fact, the other stars and stripes reality has not indicated the status of the discussions with Andretti: “There is an ongoing process, so, as always, we don’t have to give any spoilers – he had indicated recently Stefano DomenicaliPresident and CEO of F1 – the FIA ​​played its rightful role by making its first assessment. We are now in the process of making our evaluation from a commercial and marketing point of view.” Outside of this problem, however, there is another obstacle to consider for Andretti, namely that of his future and probable rivals.

The teams against, but only with Andretti

In fact, most of the teams took sides against the entry of Andretti Global as a new team on the starting grid, welcoming at the same time General Motors, an American giant that supports the company founded by Michael Andretti, son of the 1978 world champion Mario. Limited to the consideration of GM in Formula 1, there was also the offer from James VowlesTeam Principal of Williamswilling to collaborate with General Motors if Andretti failed to enter the top series: “There Williams is against adding an 11th team and it is so in a very decisive way – Vowles declared in October – this is not against Andretti or GM, quite the opposite. I welcome GM with open arms, and Williams welcomes GM with open arms and hopes to build a relationship with them if things don’t work out. They are an incredible entity that I believe will make this sport better.”

GM’s reply

However, General Motors’ response is very clear: the group will enter Formula 1 only and exclusively with Andretti. He reiterated it Mark Reuss in an interview withAssociated Press: “GM is committed to working with Andretti to race in F1 – has indicated – The collaboration between Andretti and Cadillac brings together two unique entities built for racing, both with a long pedigree of success in global motorsports.”