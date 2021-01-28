General Motors, the automotive group that owns brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC, today struck a blow on the energy transition table by announcing its goal of manufacturing only electric vehicles by 2035. The Detroit conglomerate thus advances its transformation strategy to compete face to face with the Californian brand Tesla and with the large industrial motor conglomerates.

The company’s first step will be an investment of 22.3 billion euros (27 billion dollars) to be able to offer 30 fully electric models by the middle of the decade and 40% of the catalog it offers in the United States. This investment represents 7,000 million euros more than what had been planned before the pandemic, an advance that also goes in the direction of turning GM into a group without a carbon footprint by 2040, five years before those planned so far, thanks to a start for the use of electricity from renewable energy.

“We encourage others to follow suit and have a significant impact on our industry and the economy as a whole,” said General Motors President and CEO Mary Barra, calling the plan an “extraordinary step.” The challenge, as in the rest of the groups, is how to lower the prices of lower-end vehicles in their electric version to democratize their sale, a process so far very limited by the impact of the price of batteries.

Barra’s roadmap includes the electric battery, but a possible commitment to the hydrogen-powered fuel cell is not ruled out, the next step that the industry has in mind on its way to configure a “zero emissions” vehicle offer .

General Motors also wants to work so that the energy used in electric vehicle charging points comes from solar and wind plants. It is also committed to promoting the construction of 2,700 fast chargers in 2025.

According to Bloomberg, General Motors’ bet puts it at the forefront in the battle with Tesla in the United States, by advancing to the plans that its historic rival from Michigan, Ford, has put on the table. Precisely Tesla has announced this Thursday that its first annual profits in its history: 600 million dollars.