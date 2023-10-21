According to the company, the reason is the drop in sales; the metalworkers union said there was no prior negotiation

GM (General Motors) fired this Saturday (21.Oct.2023) employees from 3 of the automaker’s factories in Brazil. These are the São José dos Campos, São Caetano do Sul and Mogi das Cruzes units. The reason, according to the company, is the drop in sales.

The employees received a telegram, according to the Metalworkers unions of São José dos Campos and São Caetano do Sul, which represent the category. The number of affected workers was not disclosed.

The Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos said it was surprised by the telegram and that there was no prior negotiation. Given the situation, the union called all GM workers to an assembly on Sunday (October 22, 2023) at 10 am at the entity’s headquarters.

“The Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos and Region strongly repudiates the cowardly dismissal, which, in addition to São José, also affects the plants of Mogi das Cruzes and São Caetano do Sul. From now on, the entity demands the cancellation of all dismissals and reinstatement of all workers”said the entity.

In the telegram, General Motors states that the drop in sales led to adapting its workforce.



Reproduction/Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos and Region Telegram sent by GM to employees

In São José dos Campos, the union said that GM has an agreement signed with the entity that it would not carry out layoffs or take other actions without prior negotiation with the workers’ legal representative, which “this arbitrary action by the company was breached”.

“In addition, according to the layoff agreement, approved in June, all workers at the plant should have job security during the duration of the suspension of contracts. Around 1,200 workers were laid off in July”said the union.

“The Union demands the maintenance of jobs and job stability for everyone in the factory”. According to the entity, General Motors is not going through an economic crisis.

O Power360 contacted General Motors by email, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.