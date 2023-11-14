The American car giant announces its entry into F1 with a Cadillac-branded hybrid engine. But it confirms the essential link with Andretti

The Andretti-Cadillac team takes another step towards Formula 1, in the hope of breaking the deadlock that was created after the FIA ​​announced that it had approved the US team’s request to enter the circus. General Motors – the US car giant which owns the Cadillac brand among others – has in fact officially declared that it has registered as supplier of power units for Formula 1 starting from the 2028 World Championship. Another way to put pressure on the group of ten teams already present on the grid, who instead do not look favorably on the entry of the eleventh team so as not to dilute the share of revenue due to each of the participants in the championship.

THE PRESIDENT SPEAKS — “I am thrilled to announce – explains GM President, Mark Reuss – that our Andretti-Cadillac team will be powered by a General Motors power unit. With our deep engineering and racing knowledge, we are confident that we can develop a successful engine for the category that will make Andretti-Cadillac a true official team. We will compete with the best at the highest level possible, with the passion and integrity that will help us further raise the level of the sport for fans around the globe.” The American manufacturer is the seventh engine supplier officially registered for the new era of Formula 1 hybrid powertrains after Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull-Ford, Audi, Renault-Alpine and Honda. See also Millionaires collapsed: now they lost against Pereira and in El Campín

WHAT HAPPENS NOW — A rather clear stance that comes in response to rumors according to which Liberty Media would have proposed to General Motors to enter F1 as an engine supplier for one of the ten existing teams. And that, on the contrary, strengthens the bond with the Andretti family through an investiture as an official team that could help overcome the resistance of the other ten Formula 1 teams. However, the question of timing remains to be clarified: given that the Cadillac power unit will not be ready before 2028 and that Andretti has had permission to enter from 2025, it is clear that the American team (assuming it receives the OK to enter) will have to look for a supplier – probably Renault-Alpine, which having no customers at the moment is obliged by the regulation to supply the engine to a team that it doesn’t have one – for three seasons waiting for the debut of General Motors-Cadillac. See also Cairo: "The next Lega president will have to be a shared profile"

