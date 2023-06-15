Genoa – The three-year contracts of the general directors of Ligurian health expire in December and for all or almost all there is the air of renewal, but a manager could leave a few months in advance: it is Philip Maria Stucchifor less than a year at the helm of local health authority 1 imperiese in place of the resigned Silvio Falco which he had left because he disagreed with the Region on the contract with the private Villa Maria group for the privatization of the Bordighera hospital. Stucchi had agreed to come to Liguria where he also brought along the medical director and the administrative director. Now however, as the manager himself has said several times, he has received various offers from Lombardy which, by the end of the year, will renew the team of general managers of the new Fontana council.

Philip Maria Stucchi

In the meantime also the director of the Asl 4 Chiavarese Paul Petralia, ex Gaslini, has repeatedly said that he would gladly return to work in Genoa. Where? He probably thinks about the local health authority 3 but seem excluded that the president of the Region John Toti you give up the experience and professionalism of Louis Bottaro to manage the most important health company in Liguria.

San Martino, Professor Zona’s school

Someone in the hospital spoke of a “Cantera” in the Specialties pavilion of Saint martin inspired by the extraordinary football school of Barcelona. The direction is entrusted to the professor Gianluigi Zona who has been directing the hospital’s Neurosurgical and Neurotraumatology Clinic for years, a five-star center, at the top of the national rankings signed by Agenas, the operational arm of the Ministry of Health.



Gianluigi Zona

Zona went further and thought about the future of his scalpel team: he had a vascular microneurosurgery laboratory set up, basically an operating room where his specialists and trainees could practice the most modern techniques. The laboratory was named after Barbara Poggi, who died in 2018 due to the rupture of a brain aneurysm and the Picea association is enough in memory of her, which raises funds for research and assistance in the neurosurgical field.