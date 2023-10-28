Tigers has had a great season in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The feline team is currently in second place in the general table with 25 points, the result of seven wins, four draws and two losses. This weekend, those from the UANL will face Chivas de Guadalajara at the Jalisco Stadium.
In a conference prior to the duel against the Sacred Flock, Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres coach, spoke about his team’s objectives for the close of the regular season. When asked about the importance of considering the super leadership of Apertura 2023, this is what the Uruguayan strategist responded:
“For our tournament it means nothing (being super leaders), but we know that our fans, management and we as a coaching staff aspire to be in the first places. The possibility of being in first place is motivating, that will help us close the final at home, but it is not decisive”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Before América and Tigres play their duels corresponding to matchday 14, the difference between both squads is five units. The Eagles reach this date with 30 points and the university students with 25.
The current Liga MX champion coach stated in this space that the last four games of Apertura 2023 will be complicated. The UANL team will face Chivas de Guadalajara, Xolos de Tijuana, Atlético de San Luis and Club América.
The leadership of the competition could be defined on matchday 17 depending on the combination of results.
