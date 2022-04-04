The Tigres woke up as general leaders by beating Xolos de Tijuana by a score of 2-0. The feline team continues to believe in no one and yesterday they achieved their third consecutive victory so far in the tournament.
The first half was not the best for the royals, however, for the complementary part the coach Michael Herrera He used both his experience and the extensive staff he has to make a difference.
Before the initial whistle of the complementary part, the ‘Piojo’ made the first change, sending the clear signal that he would go with everything to the front. And of course the changes worked for him. At minute 59′ the midfielder John Paul Vigon found a loose ball inside the area to push it and put the first of the night.
The second would not take long to arrive, and at 73′ no one could appear other than the striker and star of the club, Andre-Pierre Gignacwho won a ball from defender Loroña to then define with class and beat goalkeeper Gil Alcalá, sealing the match with 2-0.
It should be noted that with this goal, the ‘Big Mac’ positioned himself as the scoring leader with 10 goals, leaving behind his closest pursuer, Nicolás Ibañez from Pachuca, who scored 7 goals.
The university students continued to focus on the front and Carlos González missed one of the most important ones in the heads-up match against Alcalá, after a good filtered pass from Sebastián Córdova. The referee relied on the VAR for a possible punch in the face of the goalkeeper to ‘Cocoliso’, however, Macías Romo determined that it had not been intentional and the match continued.
This is how the ‘Piojoneta’ got three more points, which positioned them as general leaders with 26 units. With this victory, the ‘U’ fans feel more hopeful than ever for a new title in their history.
