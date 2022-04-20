ZThe so-called “Lodenmantel” squadron belongs to the most offensive forces in the Bundeswehr. These are retired generals who openly analyze every situation on radio and television. This sometimes helps with the classification, but also presents the Bundeswehr in the light of the ancestors. It is currently having a positive effect that both Inspector General Eberhard Zorn and his deputy Markus Laubenthal are knowledgeable and competent in publicly explaining the situation in Ukraine, as well as the actions or omissions of the Bundeswehr. The less the Chancellery is able to explain German security policy, the more important is the succinct impression left by active officers.

In this way, Lieutenant General Laubenthal can convincingly explain why, beyond the political battle of opinions, it is difficult to supply the Ukraine with heavy weapons from the Bundeswehr. For example, “Marder” armored personnel carriers, of which the Ukrainian ambassador Melnyk claims on television every evening that Germany has 400 of them and can easily hand over 100. “You have to approach it seriously if you want to be successful with it,” says Laubenthal, contrasting the desirable with reality: There are fewer tanks than Melnyk says or is told by the industry.