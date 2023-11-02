19 soldiers were arrested as a disciplinary measure; commander says security protocols can be reviewed

The Chief of Staff of the Southeast Military Command, Maurício Vieira Gama, told journalists, this Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023) that he held part of the military personnel who worked at the São Paulo Arsenal, in Barueri, in the interior of São Paulo, responsible. for the theft of 21 weapons from the barracks. As a disciplinary measure, 19 soldiers were arrested.

“The factor responsible for this episode were people who stopped doing what they should have done. This is very well diagnosed. These people were subject to disciplinary sanctions and may also be criminally involved. And then the military criminal investigation will reach that conclusion.”said the general.

Maurício Vieira Gama defended the security system applied by the Army when guarding weapons, but acknowledged that the protocols could be revised. “The process [de segurança], since the day this episode occurred, it has been reviewed, people are being held accountable, processes have been improved, but our entire process, in any barracks, is very efficient. It has cameras, alarms, all weapons security systems.”

The general reinforced that the Army already knew, since the weapons were stolen, that the action had involved the participation of military personnel. “When we discovered that this weapon was stolen, we already knew that the barracks personnel had participated.”

“It was not an external action, from the outside in. It was our people who collaborated in this subtraction. Now, the processes depend on people, so there is accountability for those who neglected to carry out the weapons control and inspection process”, he added. To date, no military personnel have been criminally arrested.

The Army and the Civil Police of Rio recovered, in the early hours of today, two more weapons that had been stolen from the São Paulo War Arsenal. So far, 19 of the 21 weapons stolen from the barracks have been recovered.

In a statement, the Southeast Military Command said that “The Army considers the episode unacceptable and will continue to make all necessary efforts to recover all weapons in the shortest possible time and hold all perpetrators accountable.”

On the morning of this Wednesday (1st.Nov), the Army and the Military Police carried out search and seizure warrants at 4 addresses in Jardim Galvão, in the municipality of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo. Electronic equipment, such as cell phones, was seized to assist in the investigation.

With information from Brazil Agency