Minister claims he found the former head of the GSI's room decorated with photos of members of the dictatorship's information service

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Friday (9.Feb.2024) that, at the beginning of the government, he found his office full of photos of members of the SNI (National Information Service). The room, located in the Palácio do Planalto, was previously occupied by General Augusto Heleno, head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“On the first day I entered here, I was shocked, because this white wall here was covered with photos of the former directors of the SNI, which was the large organization of the political police responsible for the repression of the military dictatorship. These were the idols that General Heleno, who was here in the office, revered.”declared Padilha in a video published on your X profile (formerly Twitter).

Watch (1min49s):

The minister stated that the room had a shelf filled with books like “Feminism: perversion and subversion“by Ana Caroline Campagnolo, and “O Mito – Behind the scenes of Alvorada“authored by Winston Emilio Kerber and Emilio Kerber.

“That was what inspired the criminal organization behind the coup that was here on the 4th floor of Palácio do Planalto. When I came here on January 1st [de 2023]taking away everything that was here, I had the clear perception that we had saved Brazilian democracy”, declared Padilha.

General Augusto Heleno, who occupied the room before Padilha, is one of the targets of the Federal Police operation investigating an alleged military coup plan during the Bolsonaro government.

UNDERSTAND THE OPERATION

The PF (Federal Police) launched the operation on Thursday (8.Feb) Tempus Veritatis (“Time of truth”, in Latin), which had 33 targets for search and seizure and 4 for preventive detention. The operation targeted Bolsonaro's allies, such as former ministers and former advisors linked to his government.

Among the evidence found by the investigation is – according to the PF – a draft decree that would have been modified by Bolsonaro. The document called for new elections and ordered the arrests of Moraes, minister Gilmar Mendes and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The former president had to hand over his passport to the PF. In addition to him, the following were also targets:

Valdemar Costa Neto , president of the PL. He was arrested in the act for illegal possession of a weapon by the agents;

, president of the PL. He was arrested in the act for illegal possession of a weapon by the agents; general Augusto Heleno former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office);

former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office); Anderson Torres former Minister of Justice;

former Minister of Justice; Walter Braga Netto (PL), former minister of the Civil House and candidate for vice president;

(PL), former minister of the Civil House and candidate for vice president; Paulo Sérgio Nogueiraformer Minister of Defense.

See images of the main targets:



