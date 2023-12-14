Projection by the Independent Fiscal Institution, a body linked to the Federal Senate, is that this debt will increase to 78% in 2024

A IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution), body linked to the federal Senatepublished an estimate this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) will reach 75% of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023. The projection for 2024 is that this debt will increase to 78 %.

The notes are contained in the 83rd RAF (Tax Monitoring Report), referring to December 2023. Here is the complete of the statement (PDF – 436 Kb) and the complete of the report (PDF – 3MB).

The document points out that the average Gross Debt between the years 2025 and 2033 should be around 86.4%. The DBGG includes the debts of the federal government, state and municipal governments and the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

“The annual primary surplus necessary to stabilize the debt remains at 1.4% of GDP”says the report.

The document further states that, “despite a slight slowdown in the 3rd quarter”, the IFI maintains its projection for 3% GDP growth this year. In 2024, growth projection is 1.2%.

According to the IFI, the year 2023 was marked by the transition of governments, changes in the orientation of economic policy and the “reformulation of the legal framework that governs the country’s tax regime”.

The agency also says that the economy demonstrated a behavior defined by some characteristics. Are they: