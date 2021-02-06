Veteran General Electric (GE) sends signs of life: The US industrial giant’s cash flow was unexpectedly high in the most recent quarter at $ 4.4 billion. By Stephan Bauer, Euro am Sonntag

Saving hard on aircraft equipment and a boom in the energy sector meant that GE is a year ahead of schedule with its restructuring, according to boss Larry Culp. Profits rose from $ 538 million in the year-ago quarter to $ 2.44 billion. The conglomerate, once a member of the Dow Jones and one of the largest US companies in terms of market value and turnover, almost overturned during the financial crisis. After that, the energy sector went into a tailspin, most recently Corona and the aviation crisis hit the jet turbine sector. In between, Culp had sold large parts of the medical technology with the biopharmaceutical equipment out of financial difficulties. The remaining business with devices such as computer tomographs is also picking up.



Leap: More cash. A victory over the pandemic could start the jet turbines in the second half of the year. Wait for reset.

Recommendation: observe



Target price: 9.75 euros



Stop rate: 7.00 euros