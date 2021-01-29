After several weeks of struggle, the management of the Grid Solutions networks branch finally agreed with the employees and unions at the Villeurbanne (Rhône) site. They offered alternative solutions to the group’s restructuring plan, which was to sign the relocation of activities and the elimination of hundreds of jobs. While workers relish these advances, they remain on their guard: the war is not yet won. Serge Paolozzi, CGT central delegate of Grid Solution, looks back on the fruits of this mobilization.

Management recently gave in to your demands. What are the main advances that you have obtained?

Serge Paolozzi In our Grid sector, the five French establishments are affected by a restructuring plan. 584 positions out of the 1,900 in the branch were to be eliminated, all establishments were affected. The project was purely financial, the aim of the management was to reduce costs by transferring activities in particular to China and India. The consequence of this plan in Villeurbanne is the transfer to Italy and China of our production activities, the transfer of service activities to Aix-les-Bains in a single pole, and the reduction of 30% of our R & D staff. Faced with this plan, we defended costed alternative solutions, in particular to maintain the production of alternator circuit breakers, since we are the only ones in the world to have this competence. The management finally reversed its original decision and decided to keep part of the production on the site. In all, 104 jobs were saved.

This victory was obtained thanks to several weeks of mobilization. What were the highlights?

Serge Paolozzi There was already a first PES in 2019, which began to be applied at the very beginning of the epidemic, before being suspended and then canceled. When the employees returned to a restructuring phase in 2020, they were completely defeated, there was a lot of anger. We first tried to develop an industrial project that was more sustainable than that of the management and to build alternatives, by calling on local elected officials and deputies. We consider our network branch to be an essential activity, so we did a lot of political lobbying. When the management swept away our proposals in the central CSE in October, we decided to go on strike. It lasted four weeks from the end of November, and for three weeks the management refused to change positions. Nine employees had to start a hunger strike for them to agree to return to the negotiating table, first to consider an end to the conflict, then to study our alternatives. The strike was difficult morally and financially, but it was not in vain.

How did the employees of Grid Solutions welcome this turnaround?

Serge Paolozzi We heard the news on Friday, and on Monday, in the workshops, a lot of employees couldn’t believe it was possible. There was a lot of satisfaction, but also a lot of incomprehension and resentment, because we are faced with a management that has not stopped blowing hot and cold. Afterwards, the battle is not over, because although we have obtained victories in Villeurbanne, the company is still engaged in a PSE. We may not have any redundancies in Villeurbanne, which was the most affected site, but there will be elsewhere. So we must continue to fight in this context. At the moment, we are in fact negotiating age measures. We managed to get the age measurements to go from 24 to 36 months.