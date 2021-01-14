RICHMOND (dpa-AFX) – The US industrial group General Electric has sued German rival Siemens Energy for unfair competitive practices. The Americans accuse the opposing party in the legal dispute of having obtained several lucrative gas turbine contracts for which the two companies were competing using prohibited methods.

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday with a federal district court in Virginia, a Siemens employee is said to have obtained confidential information from General Electric that Siemens allegedly used for its offers. This allowed the rival to land orders worth “billions of dollars”. / Hbr / DP / he