A reward of 3,000 euros per job deleted. Larry Culp, CEO of General Electric (GE), should pocket 38.5 million euros in bonus while the group will cut 13,000 jobs around the world. In France, 500 jobs are affected in Belfort and 285 jobs are in the hot seat in the Grid Solutions networks branch in Villeurbanne (Rhône), where employees are on hunger strike.

Regardless for the shareholders, the jackpot aims to congratulate the boss for the good financial results of the group, whose share went from 6.67 euros in August to 8.14 euros in November, reaching 8.74 euros on the 31st. December. A level that the shareholders wish to maintain for at least thirty days. It is on this condition that Larry Culp will be able to pocket stock options from 2024.

New cuts to come

Worse, according to GE documents submitted to the American Stock Exchange Constable and that AFP was able to consult, Larry Culp could receive a total bonus of 190 million euros if the GE share rose to 14 euros at least, against 25 , 5 euros according to the previous contract. A jackpot in addition to the almost 20 million euros in annual compensation pocketed by the CEO.

Since the latter’s arrival in 2018, GE has multiplied social plans around the world and sold assets. And new cuts are coming, General Electric has already warned.

” It’s scandalous, reacted Carl Kennebrew, president of the IUE-CWA, union of employees of GE. How can General Electric justify this kind of big bonus for its CEO when workers, their families and communities suffer from job cuts and outsourcing? “ The trade unionist believes that this money should be “Invested in the American factories of General Electric, our jobs”.

