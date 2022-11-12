Sharm El Sheikh (WAM)

General Electric signed a framework agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to launch a plan to support the climate change and energy security agendas for both parties, on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which is currently being held. In Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt. Cooperation under the agreement covers several key issues, including decarbonization efforts, thought leadership, and the adoption of sustainable uses of all forms of renewable energy.

Francesco La Camera, General Manager of IRENA, said that the cooperation with General Electric confirms the importance of developing partnerships within the renewable energy sector, and its role in achieving our mission of supporting countries to move towards reliance on sustainable energy sources, expressing his hope that cooperation with companies will allow Forward-looking multinationals, such as General Electric, are accelerating progress toward global climate-neutral ambitions.

He stressed the inevitability of continuing to intensify global efforts to combat climate change, because any short-term deficit in action will further reduce the chances of meeting the goal of keeping global warming at about 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Roger Martella, GE’s chief sustainability officer, said: “Irena shares the same goals, and with our equipment generating a third of the world’s electricity, GE is strongly involved in the challenge of creating carbon neutral technologies across the industry. Energy, providing more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to the 750 million people who do not have access to adequate energy sources.

Under the agreement, GE and the International Renewable Energy Agency will explore ways to jointly support decarbonization efforts across critical markets and sectors, including onshore and offshore wind turbines, bioenergy using carbon dioxide capture and capture technologies, green hydrogen, and green hydrogen solutions. Energy storage, supplying electricity to remote areas, and developing electrical networks using the latest technologies.