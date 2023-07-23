What has happened in the last hours

This is the highlight of the election day at 2:00 p.m. this Sunday, July 23:

The advance in participation at 2:00 p.m. reached 40.48%. This represents an increase of 2.56 points compared to the last elections, held in 2019, when at this same time 37.92% of the electorate had turned out to vote. This figure does not include voting by mail, which this year has reached record numbers with 2.47 million voters, double that of the 2019 elections.

Sánchez: “I don’t want to say if I’m optimistic, but I have good vibes.” The President of the Government has voted at nine in the morning at the College of Our Lady of Good Counsel, in Madrid. Pedro Sánchez has come with his wife Begoña Gómez. At the start, he did not want to be triumphant or anticipate a result: “I don’t want to say if I’m optimistic, I have good vibes.” As usual, he has appealed “to the greatest of participations and mobilizations” to, in his words, achieve “a strong government so that Spain can move forward in the next four years.”

Feijoó: “We are risking a country model and having a solid and strong government.” The PP candidate has hoped that tonight Spain will “begin a new era” and has called to vote despite, he said, the difficulties. “I hope and wish that the Spanish decide freely despite the weather conditions and all the adversities”, he stressed. “Whatever happens, I will continue working for my country, I believe in it, it is my commitment, my vocation and my destiny. I have not done anything other than work in public services ”, he said.

Díaz: “Surely for the people of my generation these are the most important electionss. We are at stake for the next decade”. Shortly before 11:40, the leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, has arrived at the Higher Technical School of Mining and Energy Engineers, in Madrid. She has launched an “appeal to all citizens”, “to young people, women, pensioners, workers”, to go to the polling stations. “For many years in our country you couldn’t vote,” she said. “Today we are playing to get up tomorrow with more rights, more democracy and more freedom”, she added.

Abascal justifies a bad result for Vox by assuring that “anyone who gets it will be heroic.” Santiago Abascal has justified in advance that his party backs down at the polls today, alleging that “any result that Vox obtains in these circumstances will be a heroic result.” Abascal did not want to venture how many seats his party will obtain and has limited himself to pointing out that he hopes that, “through a massive mobilization, the polls will allow a change of course.”

The PP suggests a conspiracy of an alleged boycott by Sánchez due to a breakdown in the Valencia-Madrid trains. After questioning the voting-by-mail system, the PP once again launches the idea that there is a black hand behind the breakdown in a tunnel that has caused train traffic between Valencia and Madrid to be suspended this morning. “The Government must guarantee that people get to vote. I demand that if the circulation of trains between Valencia and Madrid cannot be repaired, alternative means be put in place. If they were already elections set so as not to go, this was missing, ”said the PP deputy secretary, Esteban González Pons, on his social networks, linking the incident with the date of the elections, which the right has questioned from the beginning.

The PSOE denounces the PP before the Electoral Board after detecting envelopes with PP ballots inside a school in Jaén. The PSOE of Jaén has filed a complaint with the Zone Electoral Board after various irregularities with the Senate ballots were detected at the electoral college of Los Villares (Jaén), a circumstance that has caused the voting to be paralyzed after 9:30 a.m. and for about 20 minutes. As reported by the PSOE in a statement, the complaint has been made after detecting “previously printed Senate ballots in favor of the three PP candidates, as well as PP ballots for Congress placed inside envelopes, all of them in the voting booths of the aforementioned college”.