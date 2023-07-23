Spain is experiencing a decisive day this Sunday due to the general elections in which the next Parliament will be defined.

(In context: Who are the main candidates in the general elections in Spain?)

Once the seats are distributed, the party that achieves the majority will be able to form a government. The Popular Party (PP) and the Socialist Party (PSOE) are the two most options, according to the polls.

If they do not achieve it on their own, and this is what the polls indicate, each of the two parties will be forced to try to reach a government majority after agreeing with the other two parties. that follow them in the polls: the formation of the right-wing Vox, in the case of the PP, and the left-wing coalition Sumar, in the case of the PSOE.

The four main candidates – the current head of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP); the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (PSOE); the second vice president of the Executive, Yolanda Díaz (Sumar), and the right-wing leader, Santiago Abascal (Vox).

8:15 a.m. (3:15 p.m. local time) Participation data Participation in the first hours of the Spanish general elections rose two and a half points compared to those of 2019 and exceeded 40%, according to data offered this Sunday by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior. In the first five hours after the opening of the polling stations, participation was 40.23%, compared to 37.92% in the previous ones of November 2019, on a day that passes normally. 6 a.m. (1 p.m. local time) Statements by Feijóo The candidate of the conservative Popular Party (PP) for the Spanish general elections, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, assured after voting this Sunday that today "Spain can start a new era". "Everything that Spain decides clearly and clearly will be good for Spain," Feijóo said in statements to the media as he left the electoral college in Madrid where he went to exercise his right to vote. 3 a.m. (10 a.m. local time) First statements by Pedro Sánchez The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, asked citizens for a "historic" participation in the general elections this Sunday so that the polls allow there to be "a strong government". Sánchez made this appeal to the electorate after casting his vote at a Madrid polling station accompanied by his wife, Begoña Gómez. 2 a.m. (9 a.m. local time) the polls open The polling stations opened at 9 am (local time) in Spain for early legislative elections in which the right-wing opposition appears as the favorite in the polls against the outgoing Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in power since 2018.

How many Spaniards are called to vote?

The last word will have tomorrow the 37,469,142 Spaniards who are called to vote, of which 2.3 million reside abroad.

Of the voters residing in Spain, 1,639,179 will be able to participate for the first time in general elections having turned 18 since the previous vote, held on November 10, 2019.

The Spanish general elections, in which the representatives of the Congress and the Senate are directly elected, are held every four years, unless the head of the Executive Orders their early dissolution, as occurred on this occasion.

Everything prepared in the polling stations

For those who are going to vote this Sunday, 210,000 ballot boxes and 59,000 booths were installed and 85 million envelopes have been distributed in the polling stations.

Throughout the country, there are 549 proclaimed candidacies for Congress and 544 for the Senate.

The Spanish Secretary of State for Communication, Francesc Vallès, and the Undersecretary of the Interior, Isabel Goicoechea, explained this Saturday that everything is ready for the elections to take place “with total normality” and praised the electoral system, “robust, secure and well designed”.

At a press conference, both government representatives also thanked the work carried out by the more than 90,000 members of the State security forces and bodies that will make up the security device.

