The day of reflection

Good morning. We start the live narration of this Saturday, July 22. After a hectic electoral campaign, the candidates for the general elections will dedicate the day of reflection to spend time with their families and friends. The President of the Government and Socialist candidate, Pedro Sanchezannounced that he plans to do some sport. Yolanda DiazFor his part, he will have a vermouth with friends in the Madrid bar La Gloria and in the afternoon he will go to the cinema to see Barbie with the spokesperson for Feminism, Equality and LGTBI+ Rights and Freedoms, Elizabeth Duval. For her part, the popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will spend the day in A Coruña with his family and will take a walk through the city he chose to close the campaign. He will also spend the last hours before voting with his relatives Santiago Abascalleader of the far-right party Vox.