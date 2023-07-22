Abascal calls on his followers to maintain a large mobilization until Sunday

“There are 48 hours left to get rid of the worst government in our history,” Santiago Abascal said upon his arrival at the Plaza de Colón, where Vox is holding its end-of-campaign rally. Abascal has accused the PP of “laundering” the PSOE with its permanent offer of a pact so that the most voted party governs and his hand is extended to Pedro Sánchez.

The Vox leader has expressed concern about the attitude of the national leadership of the PP, of which he has said that it is willing to agree with all the parties and “to share commissions with Bildu in the Vitoria City Council”, while it seems that “the only party that bothers him is Vox”.

Abascal has insisted that the elections “have not been won” and has called on his followers to maintain a large mobilization until Sunday, while he has complained that, with his attitude, Feijóo lowers society’s alert to the ruin caused, according to him, by the Government.

Abascal has chosen the Plaza de Colón to “pre-celebrate”, in his words, the “change of course” that he hopes will come out of the polls next Sunday. He has closed his campaign on the same stage where, in February 2019, the “photo of the three rights” was taken: the image of the president of Vox, together with the then leaders of the PP and Ciudadanos, Pablo Casado and Albert Rivera.

Abascal was at that time the leader of a party without representation in Congress, but Casado and Rivera made room for him in the rostrum to widen the front against Sánchez. Almost four and a half years later, Casado and Rivera have been forced to leave political life and Abascal now patrimonializes a monocolor square that he has not managed to fill: some 3,000 people have occupied its central part, waving Spanish flags and green Vox banners.