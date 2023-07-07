Analysis of the PSOE program | A law for the implementation of renewables and cleaner mobility

The PSOE program does not contain great surprises in terms of the fight against climate change and ecological transition, but rather points to a continuation of the path undertaken during this legislature in which, for example, the implementation of wind energy and, above all, , solar, has gone off. But this increase in electrical infrastructure, necessary to meet climate objectives, has created tensions in some territories due to its environmental impacts.

The PSOE proposes the approval of a law “to identify, together with the autonomous communities and local entities, the ideal areas for the development of renewables and facilitate access to the benefits for local communities, guaranteeing respect for the environment.” In addition, it also promises to promote “energy communities and the development of self-consumption”. The PSOE reaffirms its commitment to “the orderly and progressive dismantling of nuclear power plants”, for which it undertakes to approve the seventh national plan for the management of radioactive waste, which has been pending this legislature.

It is in the mobility section (where the decarbonisation process is progressing more slowly than in the electricity sector) where the program includes more concrete measures, such as the approval of the sustainable mobility law, which aims to promote public transport. In addition, “discounts for the use of public transport with total free use” of urban journeys “for children and students up to 24 years of age” will be extended. It also proposes a “line of aid for the acquisition of electric bicycles” and the promotion of the “electrification of the State Highway Network, which will ensure that any electric vehicle can circulate without limitations.”

In the urban area, the program aims to favor “the extension of low emission zones”, which most large cities are resisting to implement. “We will recover the space available to residents through pedestrianization and the naturalization of urban areas,” says the document, which also supports “climate shelters (awnings, trees, fountains…) in cities.”

The document also presents the ecological transition as a development opportunity by promising “the generation of more than 700,000 jobs associated” with this transformation. In addition, the PSOE promises to “rehabilitate more than 500,000 homes in this legislature” so that they gain energy efficiency. In the water section, the commitment is to double the desalination capacity by 2027. And it advocates “the signing of a State pact for the guarantee of environmental rights” to “make effective the right” of all to “environmental protection, climate security and access to drinking water for domestic consumption ”.